Ukraine president - reforms to get harder as elections approach

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said at a meeting with businesses on Friday that it will become harder to muster votes in parliament for reformist legislation as elections approach.

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko addresses the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Ukraine is due to go to the polls by 2019 at the latest. Delays in implementing reforms to modernise the economy and tackle corruption have delayed billions of dollars of aid from the International Monetary Fund and other foreign backers.