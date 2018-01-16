Ukraine central bank says passed Kroll's PrivatBank report to prosecutors

KIEV (Reuters) - The results of an audit of PrivatBank, Ukraine’s largest lender, have been passed to prosecutors for use in a possible criminal investigation into shady deals made before its 2016 nationalisation, a central bank deputy governor said on Tuesday.

“We received assurances from the general prosecutor that the results of the forensic audit were received by the general prosecutor’s office for use in carrying out a criminal investigation,” the central bank’s Kateryna Rozhkova said in a briefing.