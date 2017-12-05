FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 5, 2017 / 11:29 AM / a day ago

Ukraine prosecutor says Saakashvili extradition not on the agenda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine is not considering extraditing former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili because his detention on Tuesday is related to alleged crimes against Ukraine, General Prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko said in a press conference.

“What’s next? Currently it’s not a matter of deportation or extradition (to Georgia), it’s a matter of questioning the suspect about a particularly serious crime,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Saakashvili, who has reinvented himself as an opposition leader in Ukraine, was detained by masked police officers in Kiev on suspicion of assisting a criminal organisation.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Catherine Evans

