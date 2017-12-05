Saakashvili supporters free him from police van after detention in Kiev

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili freed him from a police van on Tuesday, after his detention sparked clashes with police in central Kiev, television pictures showed.

“I urge you to start a peaceful protest to remove (President Petro) Poroshenko, you should not be afraid of anything,” Saakashvili told a crowd through a loudspeaker after he was hauled out of the vehicle despite resistance from police in riot gear.