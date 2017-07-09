FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tillerson visit a powerful show of U.S. support - Ukraine's Poroshenko
July 9, 2017 / 12:09 PM / a month ago

Tillerson visit a powerful show of U.S. support - Ukraine's Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko greets U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Kiev, Ukraine July 9, 2017.Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Sunday said the visit by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Kiev was a powerful show of Washington's support.

Slideshow (2 Images)

He also welcomed the appointment of Kurt Volker as a Special Representative to the Minsk peace process, saying Volker's experience as a career diplomat would help bring about the full implementation of the Minsk agreements.

Poroshenko added that Volker, who accompanied Tillerson to Kiev, will stay in the Ukrainian capital for several days to speed up coordination between the U.S. and Ukraine.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Jonathan Landay; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

