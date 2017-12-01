FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
War drives record $22.5 billion aid appeal in 2018
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
markets
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Jobs
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
Commentary
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 1, 2017 / 9:02 AM / a day ago

War drives record $22.5 billion aid appeal in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations launched a record annual humanitarian appeal on Friday, asking donors for $22.5 billion to meet the needs of 90.1 million in 2018, mainly because of wars in Africa and Middle East.

A copy of the Global Humanitarian Overview 2018 is pictured during the launch at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Needs are rising substantially in Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Libya, Somalia and Sudan, and remain exceptionally high in Nigeria, South Sudan, the Syria region and Yemen, which will remain the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, the U.N. appeal document said.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.