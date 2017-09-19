FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says Trump's U.N. remarks 'shameless, ignorant' - Fars news agency
September 19, 2017 / 6:27 PM / a month ago

Iran says Trump's U.N. remarks 'shameless, ignorant' - Fars news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Iran denounced U.S. President Donald Trump’s U.N. remarks as “shameless and ignorant” and said his speech on Tuesday showed his lack of knowledge about Tehran’s fight against terrorism, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

“Trump’s shameless and ignorant remarks, in which he ignored Iran’s fight against terrorism, displays his lack of knowledge and unawareness,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi, editing by Michelle Nichols

