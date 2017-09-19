FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Fix it or nix it,' Netanyahu says of Iran nuclear deal
September 19, 2017 / 7:38 PM / in a month

'Fix it or nix it,' Netanyahu says of Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The Iran nuclear deal should be changed to eliminate provisions removing restrictions on Tehran’s atomic programme over time or it should be cancelled, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

“Change it, or cancel it. Fix it, or nix it,” Netanyahu said in a speech at the U.N. General Assembly annual gathering of world leaders. He also said Israel “will act to prevent Iran from establishing permanent military bases in Syria for its air, sea and ground forces.”

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Yara Bayoumy

