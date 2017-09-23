North Korea says rockets to U.S. ‘inevitable’ after Trump dubs Kim ‘rocket man’

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho arrives to address the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told the United Nations on Saturday that U.S. President Donald Trump had made “our rockets’ visit to the entire U.S. mainland inevitable” by calling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “rocket man”.

“Through such a prolonged and arduous struggle, now we are finally only a few steps away from the final gate of completion of the state nuclear force,” Ri told the annual gathering of world leaders for the United Nations General Assembly.

“It is only a forlorn hope to consider any chance that the DPRK (North Korea) would be shaken an inch or change its stance due to the harsher sanctions by the hostile forces,” he said.