Abbas - U.N. must try to end Israeli occupation 'within set timeframe'
#World News
September 20, 2017 / 5:35 PM / in a month

Abbas - U.N. must try to end Israeli occupation 'within set timeframe'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas called on the United Nations on Wednesday to pursue efforts to “bring an end to Israeli occupation of the state of Palestine within a set timeframe.”

Abbas, addressing the United Nations General Assembly, warned that if the two-state solution were to be destroyed, Palestinians would have no choice but to “continue the struggle and demand full rights for all inhabitants of historic Palestine”.

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; editing by Grant McCool

