South Korea's Moon says North Korea crisis must be handled in 'stable' manner
September 21, 2017 / 2:14 PM / in a month

South Korea's Moon says North Korea crisis must be handled in 'stable' manner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in called on Thursday for the North Korean nuclear crisis to be handled in a stable manner, so that peace was not destroyed.

Moon told the U.N. General Assembly sanctions were needed to bring Pyongyang to the negotiating table and force it to give up its nuclear weapons, but Seoul was not seeking North Korea’s collapse and the international community was ready to help the country if it stood on the right side of history.

In the meantime, Moon said all countries must strictly adhere to U.N. sanctions on North Korea and impose tougher steps in the event of new provocations by Pyongyang.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom, editing by Michelle Nichols and Chizu Nomiyama

