Factbox - What Trump has said about the United Nations

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Morristown municipal airport for a weekend at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster ahead of next week's United Nations General Assembly, New Jersey, U.S., September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver his first speech before the United Nations on Tuesday, when he is expected to pitch his “America First” foreign policy vision.

Trump has been critical of the United Nations and complained about the cost to the United States of helping to fund the 193-nation body. Below are some comments he has made about it over the years.

Remarks at lunch with U.N. Security Council Ambassadors

April 24, 2017

“The United States, just one of 193 countries in the U.N., pays for 22 percent of the budget and almost 30 percent of the United Nations peacekeeping, which is unfair.”

“I also want to say to you that I have long felt the United Nations is an underperformer but has tremendous potential. There are those people that think it’s an underperformer and will never perform.”

Twitter

Dec. 26, 2016

“The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!”

American Israel Public Affairs Committee speech

March 21, 2016

“Which brings me to my next point, the utter weakness and incompetence of the United Nations. The United Nations is not a friend of democracy, it’s not a friend to freedom, it’s not a friend even to the United States of America where, as you know, it has its home. And it surely is not a friend to Israel.”

Twitter

Oct. 3, 2012

“The cheap 12 inch sq. marble tiles behind speaker at UN always bothered me. I will replace with beautiful large marble slabs if they ask me.”

Twitter

Oct. 6, 2011

“Why is the UN condemning @Israel and doing nothing about Syria? What a disgrace.”

Twitter

Sept. 8, 2011

“Why is the UN planning to attack @Israel’s sovereignty and ignore Iran’s nuclear programme? The US should look at future funding.”

Senate committee hearing on renovation of U.N. headquarters

July 21, 2005

“I am a big fan, a very big fan of the United Nations and all it stands for. I cannot speak as to what has been happening over the last number of years because it certainly has not been good, but the concept of the United Nations and the fact that the United Nations is in New York is very important to me and very important to the world as far as I am concerned.”