FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE says Iran violates 'letter and spirit' of nuclear deal
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 23, 2017 / 12:15 AM / a month ago

UAE says Iran violates 'letter and spirit' of nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates said on Friday it considers that Iran violates both the “letter and spirit” of the 2015 nuclear deal agreed between the Islamic Republic and world powers.

“Two years have passed since Iran’s nuclear agreement with no sign of change in its hostile behaviour; it continues to develop its nuclear programme and violates the letter and spirit of that agreement,” UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahayan told the U.N. General Assembly.

“Therefore we support enhanced controls on Iran’s nuclear programme and continued assessment of the agreement and its provisions,” he said.

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy and Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.