UK charges two in Unaoil investigation

LONDON (Reuters) - The Serious Fraud Office has charged two people in an ongoing investigation into oil and gas company Unaoil, it said on Thursday.

Ziad Akle and Basil Al Jarah have been charged by requisition with conspiracy to make corrupt payments to secure contracts in Iraq to Unaoil’s client SBM Offshore between June 2005 and August 2011, it said.

Akle, 42, was Unaoil’s territory manager for Iraq and

Al Jarah, 68, was Unaoil’s Iraq partner. Both live in England. A third man, Saman Ahsani, Unaoil’s former commercial director, is subject to an extradition request to Monaco on related charges, the SFO said.

Akle and Al Jarah have been told to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 7.