Britain still committed to UNESCO, May's spokesman says
October 12, 2017 / 3:17 PM / in 7 days

Britain still committed to UNESCO, May's spokesman says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain remains committed to UNESCO, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday after the United States withdrew from the U.N.’s cultural and educational agency.

“The government is committed to continued UK membership of UNESCO and to working with other member states in support of its important work,” the spokesman told reporters. “But obviously the U.S. relationship with UNESCO is a matter for them.”

Reporting by William James; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

