Netanyahu says Israel to withdraw from UNESCO along with U.S

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel was preparing to pull out of UNESCO, the U.N.’s cultural and educational agency, hours after the United States made a similar announcement.
The Israeli leader called the U.S. decision to exit UNESCO “brave and moral”, according to a statement.
The statement added that Netanyahu had instructed his Foreign Ministry to begin preparations for leaving the organization as well.
