FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Netanyahu says Israel to withdraw from UNESCO along with U.S
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 12, 2017 / 4:47 PM / 7 days ago

Netanyahu says Israel to withdraw from UNESCO along with U.S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel was preparing to pull out of UNESCO, the U.N.’s cultural and educational agency, hours after the United States made a similar announcement.

The Israeli leader called the U.S. decision to exit UNESCO “brave and moral”, according to a statement.

The statement added that Netanyahu had instructed his Foreign Ministry to begin preparations for leaving the organization as well.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.