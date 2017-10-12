Russia regrets U.S. withdrawal from UNESCO, says important projects may suffer

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday it regrets the decision by the U.S. leadership to quit UNESCO, adding the move would disrupt a number of important projects planned by the United Nation’s cultural and educational agency.

“We share the concern by many countries that the activity of UNESCO has been too politicised lately,” the ministry said in a statement.

“We hope the new director general will spare no effort to change the current situation and focus on exclusively humanitarian issues, which would allow us to continue beneficial cooperation in UNESCO’s fields of competence with all countries, including the United States.”