Unilever could shut Norwich plant after Britvic withdrawal
#Business News
October 3, 2017 / 11:43 AM / in 16 days

Unilever could shut Norwich plant after Britvic withdrawal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The company logo for Unilever is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 17, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Unilever (ULVR.L) said on Tuesday it was considering options including closing its factory in Norwich after Britvic (BVIC.L) announced it would end operations on the same site.

The Anglo-Dutch consumer goods maker, which makes Colman’s Mustard in Norwich, said it was launching a review of its production at the plant.

“Although no decisions have been made, we need to recognise that Britvic’s proposed withdrawal would have serious implications for Unilever in Norwich,” the company said.

“The review will ... consider options for the most effective sourcing of the current Norwich product range. One of those options will include the potential closure of our Norwich factory.”

Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham

