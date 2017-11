LONDON (Reuters) - Consumer goods maker Unilever is delaying a decision on whether to pick Britain or the Netherlands as its home base, the Financial Times reported.

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Unilever is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 17, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

“It’s a moving playing field -- with political turbulence out there. The emotions of the moment are really the issue,” the paper quoted Chief Executive Paul Polman as saying.

A spokeswoman for Unilever was not immediately available to comment.