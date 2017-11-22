FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uniper to cut 2,000 jobs in cost-cutting drive - paper
Sections
Featured
EU will see in "next few days" if Brexit talks can enter second phase, says Juncker
The road to Brexit
EU will see in "next few days" if Brexit talks can enter second phase, says Juncker
How the 'princess' of Angola lost her oil crown
business
How the 'princess' of Angola lost her oil crown
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
Health
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 22, 2017 / 7:03 AM / a day ago

Uniper to cut 2,000 jobs in cost-cutting drive - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German energy group Uniper (UN01.DE) is cutting a total of around 2,000 jobs, or 14 percent of its workforce, by the end of next year as part of a cost-cutting programme it announced a year ago, its finance chief told daily Rheinische Post.

Uniper, the power plant and energy trading unit spun off by German utility E.ON (EONGn.DE), said last year it planned to save 400 million euros (£355 million) by the end of 2018 by cutting jobs and spending as it fights a crisis at its generation business.

The company had not said so far how many jobs would go.

Uniper has agreed with labour bosses on cuts via natural attrition, partial retirement and severance packages, finance chief Christopher Delbrueck told the Rheinische Post.

More than a third of the jobs being eliminated are those of workers who remained at E.ON in the spin-off, who worked at shut-down power plants or at units being divested, Delbrueck said.

“The remaining 1,250 jobs fall into efficiency programme Voyager. The lion’s share of those jobs has already been eliminated, the remaining ones are to follow by the end of 2018,” Delbrueck was quoted as saying by the paper.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.