Finland's Fortum says prepares $4.5 billion bid for E.ON's Uniper stake
#Business News
September 20, 2017 / 10:42 AM / a month ago

Finland's Fortum says prepares $4.5 billion bid for E.ON's Uniper stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s largest utility Fortum (FORTUM.HE) is in advance talks to buy German utility E.ON’s (EONGn.DE) 46.7 percent stake in nuclear and fossil energy group Uniper (UN01.DE) for 3.76 billion euros (£3.33 billion), the companies said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Fortum, the largest electricity distribution operator in the Nordic region, is seen in Espoo, Finland December 12, 2013. Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto via REUTERS/File Photo via REUTERS

Fortum is preparing to make a voluntary offer of 22 euros ($26) per share to all Uniper shareholders in early 2018, it said in a statement.

Shares in Fortum rose 5 percent while those in Uniper and E.ON were up 4.3 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
