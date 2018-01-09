Uniper owners tendered 46.82 percent of shares to Fortum by Tuesday

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum (FORTUM.HE) has been offered just 0.17 percent of shares in Germany’s Uniper (UN01.DE) by Tuesday on top of a 46.65 percent stake that it bought from E.ON (EONGn.DE), a regulatory filing showed.

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Fortum, the largest electricity distribution operator in the Nordic region, is seen in Espoo on a foggy morning December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva

Fortum in September clinched a deal to buy E.ON’s stake, but then launched a full takeover bid worth 8.05 billion euros (7.10 billion pounds) to all Uniper shareholders due to German takeover rules.

Uniper owners can tender shares by Jan. 16 and an additional acceptance period is expected to take place between Jan. 20 and Feb. 2.