Fortum says will not raise offer for Uniper
#Business News
November 21, 2017 / 8:40 AM / a day ago

Fortum says will not raise offer for Uniper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s Fortum (FORTUM.HE) has no plans to raise its offer price for Uniper (UN01.DE) despite the German group’s official rejection of the bid, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

“We have no plans and we do not see any reasons to raise the offer price,” spokesman Mans Holmberg told Reuters, adding that Fortum considers the 22 euros per share price as competitive.

Fortum in September struck a preliminary deal to buy E.ON’s (EONGn.DE) 46.65 percent stake in Uniper, and this month launched a bid for all shares as required by German takeover rules.

Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl

