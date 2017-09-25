FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uniper CEO slams "hostile" Fortum offer, rejected bid in July
#Business News
September 25, 2017 / 2:37 PM / 24 days ago

Uniper CEO slams "hostile" Fortum offer, rejected bid in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Klaus Schaefer, Chief Financial Officer of German utility giant E.ON attends the company's annual news conference in Duesseldorf March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German energy group Uniper (UN01.DE) views as “hostile” last week’s takeover approach by Finnish peer Fortum (FORTUM.HE), its chief executive said on Monday, adding it came after a previous bid that Uniper rejected after a careful examination.

“This is a hostile push from Fortum,” Klaus Schaefer said in his first interview after Fortum last week said it was in advanced talks to buy E.ON’s (EONGn.DE) 46.65 percent in Uniper for 22 euros per share, or 3.8 billion euros (3.34 billion pounds).

Schaefer said this was the second attempt by Fortum to buy Uniper following a 19 euros-per-share bid in late July for the whole group.

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Arno Schuetze

