Uniper says Fortum bid not welcome, not in discussions

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German energy company Uniper (UN01.DE), whose biggest shareholder is E.ON (EONGn.DE), on Wednesday said it had not invited a bid by Finnish state-controlled peer Fortum (FORTUM.HE).
“This unsolicited takeover offer is clearly not in line with the strategy of Uniper as recently reiterated publicly,” Uniper chief executive Klaus Schaefer said in a statement.
Uniper said it was not in discussions with Fortum or E.ON about the matter.
Separately, Fortum CEO Pekka Lundmark in a call with reporters said the move was “not a takeover but an investment.”
(This version of the story corrects to show E.ON is biggest shareholder in Uniper, not majority owner. Fixes spelling of Fortum in first reference.)
Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Arno Schuetze and Tom Pfeiffer