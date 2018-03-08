Uniper CEO sees limited impact from Brexit on its business

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Uniper sees only limited impact on its business from Britain’s decision to exit the European Union, its chief executive said on Thursday after the publication of annual results.
“From an energy point of view ... I think the impact is somewhat limited,” Klaus Schaefer told analysts in a conference call, adding the group’s biggest financial exposure to problems in Britain, its second-largest market, would be a weakening of the pound.
Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Edward Taylor