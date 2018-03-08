Uniper CEO sees limited impact from Brexit on its business

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Uniper sees only limited impact on its business from Britain’s decision to exit the European Union, its chief executive said on Thursday after the publication of annual results.

A logo of the German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured at their headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

“From an energy point of view ... I think the impact is somewhat limited,” Klaus Schaefer told analysts in a conference call, adding the group’s biggest financial exposure to problems in Britain, its second-largest market, would be a weakening of the pound.