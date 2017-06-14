FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 3:31 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. military dismisses chance of massive troop surge in Afghanistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Wednesday dismissed chances of a return to the major U.S. troop deployments to Afghanistan that characterized the early years of the Obama administration, a day after the White House gave him power to set troop levels.

Asked whether he expected to hike U.S. troop levels, now at about 8,400 in Afghanistan, to anywhere near America's 2011 peak of more than 100,000 troops, Mattis said: "No, sir, I do not."

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali

