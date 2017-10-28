FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 28, 2017 / 12:21 PM / Updated a day ago

U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A U.S. military service member died as a result of injuries and six others were wounded after a helicopter crashed in Logar province south of the Afghan capital Kabul late on Friday, the NATO-led resolute Support mission said in a statement.

It said the crash was not the result of enemy action and the crash site had been secured.

“Resolute Support is investigating the circumstances of the crash to determine more facts and will release relevant details as appropriate,” it said in a statement.

The incident came amid a buildup of U.S. troops in Afghanistan as part of the administration’s new strategy to step up the fight against the Taliban and other insurgent groups.

Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
