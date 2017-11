WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will meet with top officials from General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler later on Monday, the White House said in a statement.

A screen displays the ticker information for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV at the post where it's traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The White House gave no other details about the meeting, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) at Pence’s office.