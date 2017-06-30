China's U.S. envoy protests Taiwan arms sales, sanctions on companies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Recent U.S. actions including arms sales to Taiwan and imposing sanctions against some Chinese companies will undermine bilateral relations and run counter to the spirit of the Florida summit between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping in April, China's ambassador to Washington said on Thursday.

Ambassador Cui Tiankai, speaking to reporters at an embassy reception in Washington, said: "And all these actions -- sanctions against Chinese companies and especially arms sales to Taiwan -- will certainly undermine the mutual confidence between the two sides and runs counter to the spirit of the Mar-a-Lago summit."