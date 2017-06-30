FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2017 / 12:28 AM / a month ago

China's U.S. envoy protests Taiwan arms sales, sanctions on companies

Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the United States Cui Tiankai speaks during the "China and the U.S.: One Belt, One Road and 100-Day Plan," a discussion hosting high-level delegation of Chinese leaders, in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 14, 2017.Bria Webb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Recent U.S. actions including arms sales to Taiwan and imposing sanctions against some Chinese companies will undermine bilateral relations and run counter to the spirit of the Florida summit between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping in April, China's ambassador to Washington said on Thursday.

Ambassador Cui Tiankai, speaking to reporters at an embassy reception in Washington, said: "And all these actions -- sanctions against Chinese companies and especially arms sales to Taiwan -- will certainly undermine the mutual confidence between the two sides and runs counter to the spirit of the Mar-a-Lago summit."

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler

