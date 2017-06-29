U.S. to press China, others on North Korea at next week's G20 summit - Mnuchin

FILE PHOTO: A ballistic rocket is test-fired through a precision control guidance system in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) May 30, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will discuss efforts to choke off funding for North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs with China and other countries at next week’s Group of 20 summit in Germany, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday.

“We will be meeting with China and other countries at the G20 next week to further our efforts to cut off North Korea’s illicit activities,” Mnuchin told reporters at the White House. “North Korea’s provocative, destabilising and inhumane behaviour will not be tolerated.”