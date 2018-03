WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats will not try to use a spending bill to force a vote on measures to stop gun violence, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks at a news conference to announces Senate Democrats' gun safety proposals on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Schumer said Democrats would attempt to force congressional action on the issue after a demonstration in Washington planned to take place later in March.