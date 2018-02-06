FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 8:01 PM / a day ago

U.S. Senate Republican leader says lawmakers near deal on spending limits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that lawmakers were approaching a deal on spending limits for 2018, two days before a stop-gap government funding is due to expire.

“(Senate Democratic leader) Schumer and I had a good meeting this morning about a caps deal and the other issues we’ve been discussing for some months now. I‘m optimistic that very soon we’ll be able to reach an agreement,” McConnell told reporters.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Makini Brice

