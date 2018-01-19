U.S. Senate's McConnell urges government funding bill to February 16

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged Senate passage of a government funding bill until Feb. 16, and panned the idea of a shorter-term extension of four or five days that had been suggested as an alternative by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

“These incredibly short-term extensions would not even give us enough time to actually write the legislation the Democratic leader is demanding,” McConnell, a Republican, said, in an apparent reference to a bipartisan proposal on immigration. “One extremely short term CR (continuing resolution) would lead to another and another.”

Facing a midnight deadline when funding runs out, lawmakers were seeking on Friday to send President Donald Trump legislation to keep the government operating and avoid federal agency shutdowns that would otherwise begin on Saturday.