U.S. top court asks Justice Dept. for views in Apple antitrust case
#Business News
October 10, 2017 / 1:54 PM / 11 days ago

U.S. top court asks Justice Dept. for views in Apple antitrust case

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Trump administration for its views on whether to hear Apple Inc’s bid to avoid a class-action lawsuit accusing the tech giant of inflating consumer prices by charging illegally high commissions on iPhone software sales through its App Store.

FILE PHOTO - The Apple Inc. logo is shown outside the company's 2016 Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S. June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The justices are considering whether to take up Apple’s appeal of a lower court ruling that allowed the proposed class-action suit alleging it violated federal antitrust law to proceed. Apple said the case should be thrown out because only developers of the apps who were charged the commissions, not consumers, should be entitled to bring such a suit. Apple charges app developers a 30 percent commission on App Store consumer purchases.

The Justice Department will provide the high court with its stance on the matter.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
