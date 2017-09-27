FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cuba warns U.S. against hasty decisions in mysterious diplomats case
September 27, 2017 / 12:18 AM / in 23 days

Cuba warns U.S. against hasty decisions in mysterious diplomats case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba’s foreign minister told his U.S. counterpart on Tuesday that it would be regrettable if “hasty decisions not supported by conclusive evidence” were taken over the alleged incidents harming U.S. diplomats and their families in Havana.

Cuba’s top diplomat, Bruno Rodriguez, met U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Washington to discuss the mysterious affair threatening the already fragile detente between the two old Cold War foes.

The United States earlier this year expelled two Washington-based Cuban diplomats over the alleged incidents it says caused symptoms ranging from hearing loss to nausea in U.S. personnel although it has not laid blame on Cuba, which denies any involvement.

“The Foreign Minister reaffirmed that the investigation to resolve this matter is still in progress,” the Cuban foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Cuba has a keen interest in bringing it to closure, for which it is essential to count on the effective cooperation of the U.S. authorities.”

Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Sandra Maler

