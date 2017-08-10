FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cuba denies involvement in incidents concerning U.S. diplomats
August 10, 2017 / 1:08 AM / 2 months ago

Cuba denies involvement in incidents concerning U.S. diplomats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba’s government said on Wednesday it would never allow actions against diplomats and their families on the island, after the U.S. State Department reported “incidents” had caused physical symptoms in Americans serving at the U.S. Embassy in Havana.

“Cuba has never, nor would ever, allow the Cuban territory to be used for any kind of action against accredited diplomats or their families,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said it had expelled two Washington-based Cuban diplomats in May after the unspecified “incidents” in Havana.

Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Sandra Maler

