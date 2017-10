WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department confirmed on Friday that 24 people have suffered health effects from “attacks” in Cuba earlier this year against diplomatic personnel and that an investigation is ongoing.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

“We can’t rule out additional new cases as medical professionals continue to evaluate members of the embassy community,” spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.