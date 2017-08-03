FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
Cyber researcher arrested on charges related to Kronos malware - filing
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK Top News
August 3, 2017 / 7:08 PM / 3 days ago

Cyber researcher arrested on charges related to Kronos malware - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A British-based computer researcher has been arrested by U.S. authorities on charges that he conspired to advertise and sell Kronos banking malware, a court filing unsealed on Thursday showed.

Marcus Hutchins was detained in Las Vegas this week after attending the annual Def Con hacking conference. He is widely credited with helping to neutralise the global "WannaCry" ransomware attack earlier this year.

A U.S. official said his case was unrelated to the WannaCry attack.

Reporting by Dustin Volz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.