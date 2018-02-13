FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
UK Top News
February 13, 2018 / 6:43 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

UK minister touts automated effort to combat extremism online

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain has partnered with a London-based firm to develop an algorithm that can identify terrorist content online with greater accuracy than anything previously known, Home Secretary Amber Rudd told tech leaders in Silicon Valley on Tuesday.

“This is an incredibly exciting development which could help remove significant amount of the terrorist material we’re referring to,” Rudd told a forum in Palo Alto, California, that was broadcast on Facebook.

She said Britain had teamed up with London-based ASI Data Science “to develop technology that can identify online terrorist content with a higher degree of accuracy than any other publicly known technology available.” Rudd said she was keen for social media companies to adopt similar automated approaches to speed up the removal of terrorist content online.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and David Alexander; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.