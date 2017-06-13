Blockade of Qatar a 'very complex situation' - Mattis

A sign indicating a route to Qatar embassy is seen in Manama, Bahrain, June 5, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday that the blockade against Qatar by Gulf states including Saudi Arabia was a "very complex situation" and it was an area where common ground had to be found.

Mattis told the House Armed Services Committee that Qatar's emir had inherited a difficult situation and was moving in the right direction.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar, accusing Doha of backing terrorism.