U.S. weighs plans to prevent Russian meddling in future elections - Pence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration and the U.S. intelligence community are discussing plans to prevent Russia from interfering in future elections, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday, after the nation’s top intelligence officials said they expected Moscow to continue such efforts.

Pence, in an interview with Axios, said the administration took such interference seriously, adding: “We have discussed plans going forward to ensure that meddling in our elections by Russian or other powers around the world will be rebutted.”