Talk of U.S. trade war an uncertainty for Fed - Brainard

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. threat to apply punitive tariffs on steel and aluminium imports and global worries over an emerging “trade war” pose an uncertainty for the Federal Reserve, one of its governors said on Tuesday, though she added it is too early to determine what will come of all the talk.

“There may be some uncertainty associated with possible developments in this area because it’s early to tell what the broader implications could be,” Fed Governor Lael Brainard, among the most influential U.S. central bankers, said when asked at a dinner speech about talk of trade wars.

“I see it as an uncertainty but not something that would materially change my outlook today,” she added.