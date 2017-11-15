FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Central banks can't fight rise in asset prices explicitly - Fed's Evans
#Business News
November 15, 2017 / 9:25 AM / a day ago

Central banks can't fight rise in asset prices explicitly - Fed's Evans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Central banks can’t explicitly fight fast rising financial market asset prices, Federal Reserve policymaker Charles Evans said on Wednesday.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in a moderated discussion in Zurich, Switzerland October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Referring to rising assets Evans, president of the Federal Reserve bank of Chicago, said: “The real side of the economy, monetary policy can’t fight that explicitly.”

“I worry that monetary policy is called upon to address financial issues and in the current environment that would be a more restrictive policy,” added Evans, during a panel session at a banking conference.

“We are under-running our inflation objective. That type of policy decision would be to affirmatively reduce our inflation outcome against our policy mandate. I think that’s inappropriate,” he said.

Evans also said the Fed “had to be mindful” of U.S. fiscal policy becoming more expansionary as a result of planned tax cuts by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Marc Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
