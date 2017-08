The seal for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System is displayed in Washington, U.S., June 14, 2017.

(Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures reflected continued bets on the Federal Reserve next raising interest rates in December after a U.S. government report showed employers added more jobs than expected in June but delivered only gradual wage increases.

Traders after the report stuck to the view of a better-than-even chance of a rate rise by the end of this year, based on fed funds futures traded at CME Group.