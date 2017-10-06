FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Traders keep bets on Fed rate hike in December after jobs report
October 6, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 12 days ago

Traders keep bets on Fed rate hike in December after jobs report

Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: A police officer keeps watch in front of the U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington, DC, U.S. on October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures fell slightly on Friday after a government report showed the U.S. jobs market weakened in a hurricane-heavy September, though the drop was not enough to signal traders are backing away from expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December.

Traders continue to give about a 75 percent chance the Fed will raise rates in two months time, and about even odds of another rate hike next June, based on a Reuters analysis of Fed funds futures traded at CME Group Inc’s Chicago Board of Trade.

Reporting by Ann Saphir

