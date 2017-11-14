Dallas Fed's Kaplan 'actively considering' backing December rate rise - FT

(Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan is “actively considering” supporting another increase in short-term interest rates at the central bank’s meeting in December, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
“History has shown that normally when we have a substantial overshoot the Fed ultimately needs to take actions to play catch-up,” Kaplan said in an interview with the Financial Times.
Kaplan said he was actively considering "appropriate next steps" when asked if he was willing to consider a rate rise at the upcoming Fed meeting, FT reported. on.ft.com/2zGP4yH
Kaplan said he was concerned that historically low unemployment rates, which hit a 17-year low in November, required heightened vigilance, according to the paper.
Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier