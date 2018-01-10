FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed must monitor 'overheating' in wake of U.S. tax cuts - Kaplan
Sections
Featured
The funeral home running a side business in body parts
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
The funeral home running a side business in body parts
Predictions 2018: What happens if U.S. exits NAFTA?
Breakingviews
Predictions 2018: What happens if U.S. exits NAFTA?
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
The Wider Image
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 10, 2018 / 3:05 PM / a day ago

Fed must monitor 'overheating' in wake of U.S. tax cuts - Kaplan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve must be wary of the “risk of overheating” the economy in the wake of sweeping tax cuts that could raise already unsustainable debt levels even while they boost business investment, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan smiles during the True Economic Talks event in Mexico City, Mexico, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

“We want to avoid a situation where we have such an overheating that we’re playing catch up,” Kaplan said at a business event. The cuts are in part a concern, he said, “because I think debt levels of the country are unsustainable.”

Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Writing by Jonathan SpicerEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.