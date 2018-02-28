FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Health
Business News
February 28, 2018 / 5:30 PM / a day ago

U.S. Fed to publish Libor alternatives April 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. central bank will begin publishing on April 3 reference rates based on the repurchase agreements backed by Treasury securities, which are seen as alternatives to the London interbank offered rate (LIBOR), the New York Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.

The Fed, together with the Treasury Department’s Office of Financial Research, have developed three Treasury repo reference rates: the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), the Broad General Collateral Rate (BGCR) and the Tri-Party General Collateral Rate (TGCR).

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.