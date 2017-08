Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen speak during a news conference after the Fed releases its monetary policy decisions in Washington, U.S., June 14, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could begin trimming its holdings of bonds "relatively soon," Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

"We could put this into effect relatively soon," Yellen told a news conference, referring to the Fed's plan to reduce reinvestments of maturing securities later this year.